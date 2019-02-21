Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfrid Lockett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfrid Lockett

Notice Condolences

Wilfrid Lockett Notice
LOCKETT On 6th February 2019
Died peacefully at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary
Wilfrid Joseph
Aged 81 years
Beloved Husband of Margaret.
Devoted Father to Michael, Monica, Claire, Matthew and Ruth.
Much loved Grandfather of Hannah, Niamh, Katie, Megan, Phoebe, Martha, Matthew,
Alice and Jack and
Great Grandfather to Blake.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Thursday 28th February at 11am
at St Helens Crematorium.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Thank you.
Enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Tel. 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now