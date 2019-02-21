|
|
|
LOCKETT On 6th February 2019
Died peacefully at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary
Wilfrid Joseph
Aged 81 years
Beloved Husband of Margaret.
Devoted Father to Michael, Monica, Claire, Matthew and Ruth.
Much loved Grandfather of Hannah, Niamh, Katie, Megan, Phoebe, Martha, Matthew,
Alice and Jack and
Great Grandfather to Blake.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Thursday 28th February at 11am
at St Helens Crematorium.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Thank you.
Enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Tel. 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 21, 2019
