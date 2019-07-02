|
RABY Wilf Margery and the family would like to thank Dr Ashish and his team of specialist nurses, Emma from the Hospice, district nurses,
Janine and community nurses,
Dr Gerlach, Dr Kelly and nurses and staff from Marus Bridge practice. Thank you all.
Thanks also to Jim Cardy and Mike Clark from St Aidan's Church, our fantastic friends and neighbours for their unending support and everyone who sent mass cards, sympathy cards and condolences on the sad loss of Wilf and to Lynne and R Banks and Son Funerals
for dignified arrangements.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019