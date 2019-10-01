|
|
|
DRAPER (née Ratcliffe)
Veronica Peacefully in hospital with
her family at her side on
21st September 2019,
aged 74 years.
Reunited with her
beloved husband Cliff.
A much loved and devoted mum, grandma, great grandma,
sister and friend to many,
who will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Cuthbert's Church on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at 10.30am followed by burial in
St. Matthew's Churchyard, Highfield at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
in memory of Veronica.
All enquires to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019