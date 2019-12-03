Home

AUSTIN Peacefully on 27th November 2019, VERNON,
aged 87 years.
Husband of Eileen, much loved dad of Stephen, Keith and Karen and father-in-law of Carol,
Kerry and Derek.
A devoted grandad and
great-grandad.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th December 2019 at Howe Bridge Crematorium
at 3.15 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries:
Unsworth's Funeral Service,
45, Leigh Road, Hindley Green
Tel: 01942-525980
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019
