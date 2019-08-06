|
CLINCH Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary with her family on 26th July 2019.
VERNA
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim.
A loving mum of Michaela and Lisa, adored granmops of
Megan and Matthew
and a special sister and aunty.
The funeral service will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church, Wigan on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 2.30pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for The Wigan and Leigh Support Group of Parkinson's UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd. Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan.
Tel (01257) 422011.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 6, 2019