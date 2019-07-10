Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Valerie Sharples Notice
SHARPLES (nee Walsh) Peacefully at
Royal Stoke University Hospital
on 1st July 2019,
Valerie Jean, aged 75 years.

She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at St John's Church, Pemberton
on Wednesday 17th July at
12-00 noon, followed by
committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Flowers are welcome.

All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals Ltd,
758-768 Ormskirk Rd,
Pemberton, Wigan,
WN5 8BB Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 10, 2019
