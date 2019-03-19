|
BROWN On 9th March 2019
at his home in Anglesey
Trevor Weston
Aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Sheila, Dearly loved father of Jonathan, Samantha and Suzanne. Father-in-law of Nicola, Scott and Carl, and loving grandpa of Emily, Connor, Liberty, Elliot, Brooke,
Angus and Lola Mae.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd March 2019 at
St. Michael's Church, Wigan at 2.00pm and be followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
No flowers by request, but donations if desired, for the British Lung Foundation may be sent to:
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson terrace
Wigan WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 19, 2019
