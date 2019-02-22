Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:45
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel
Tony Hoyles Notice
Hoyles Who passed away on
14th February 2019,
at his home in Hindley.
Tony
Aged 68 years
The devoted husband of Josie,
cherished dad of Julie and Paul,
father-in-law to Martin and Spencer and dearly loved grandad of Nathan and Oliver.
Tony will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Wednesday 27th February,
in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 10.45 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 22, 2019
