R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Bryn, Wigan)
Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 0AR
01942 222156
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00
Holy Trinity Church
Bickerstaffe
Tom Evans Notice
EVANS Peacefully in hospital on the
18th October 2019
and formerly of Goose Green.
TOM
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved dad and grandad.He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church,Bickerstaffe on Friday 1st November 2019 at 11.00am prior to interment in the churchyard. Donations if desired to Mesothelioma Charity
C/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.Hallbank House,
407 Wigan Road, Bryn, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 271392 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 25, 2019
