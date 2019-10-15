|
NAYLOR Passed away peacefully at Lakeside Nursing Home on
Sunday 6th October 2019,
Thomas (Tommy), aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Florence, loving dad of Eric and Roy,
dear father in law to Vicky and devoted grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 18th October 2019 at 10.30am followed by committal. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK C/O and all enq's to T & M E Walsh Funeral Directors 46/48 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan,
Tele 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 15, 2019