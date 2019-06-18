|
Lowe Thomas William
(Tommy) Passed away peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary on 9th June,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, loving dad of John, Wendy, Lynne and Beryl, grandad of Daniel and Evie, loving brother to
Winnie, Sally and Ethel.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and
everyone who knew him.
Funeral Service will take place at Ince Parish Church on
Friday 21st June 2019 at 10.15 followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia UK.
All Enquiries to
Middleton and Wood
Funeral Directors.
01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 18, 2019
