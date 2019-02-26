Home

Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:00
St. Michael's and All Angel's Church
Wigan
View Map
Thomas Lenagan Notice
LENAGAN Died in hospital on the
17th February 2019,

Thomas
Aged 98

Devoted dad to Thomas, Jean
and David. Loving granddad to Elizabeth, Fiona, Daniel, Sean
and Steven, and a much
loved Great Grandad.

He will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at St. Michael's and All Angel's Church, Wigan, at 1pm on
Tuesday 5th March 2019,
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only but donations in lieu of flowers in Thomas' name, to the British Heart Foundation care of the funeral directors.

All Enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood,
11a Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
