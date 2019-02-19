|
Jackson On Tuesday 12th February, 2019, peacefully at High Wray Care Home, Aughton
and of Wrightington
Thomas,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen, devoted dad of Jonathan, dear father in law of Patsy and much loved grandad of Anna.
Thomas was a very well known and highly regarded teacher of Shevington High School.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st February, 2019 at
St James Church, Wrightington at 10.30 a.m. followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to N.S.P.C.C. or Macmillan Nurses c/o
and all enquiries to
T &M E Walsh Funeral Directors, 46/48 Preston Road, Standish. Wigan Tele 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
