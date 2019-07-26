DANIELS Thomas Douglas

(Known as Doug) Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019 surrounded by his loving family, just hours after the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, following a two year

battle with leukaemia.

Aged 68 years.

Just 6 days prior to

his 69th Birthday.

Doug was an inspirational and much loved dad to Scott, Tiffany and Ross (deceased) and a cherished friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all those

who knew him.

He will be forever in our hearts.

A funeral service will take place

on Monday 5th August 2019

at 11.30am at St Anne's Church, Shevington, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations would be welcomed

to The Christie Charity

in memory of Doug

c/o the family.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Clifford House,

1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan

Tel (01257) 422011 www.rbanksandson.co.uk Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 26, 2019