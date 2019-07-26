Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Standish)
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0ES
01257 4522011
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30
St Anne's Church
Shevington
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Thomas Daniels

Notice

Thomas Daniels Notice
DANIELS Thomas Douglas
(Known as Doug) Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019 surrounded by his loving family, just hours after the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, following a two year
battle with leukaemia.
Aged 68 years.
Just 6 days prior to
his 69th Birthday.
Doug was an inspirational and much loved dad to Scott, Tiffany and Ross (deceased) and a cherished friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all those
who knew him.
He will be forever in our hearts.
A funeral service will take place
on Monday 5th August 2019
at 11.30am at St Anne's Church, Shevington, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations would be welcomed
to The Christie Charity
in memory of Doug
c/o the family.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan
Tel (01257) 422011 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 26, 2019
