Collins Peacefully on 6th December 2019 at Wigan & Leigh Hospice and of Standish.
Thomas
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Linda, devoted dad of Graham, dear father-in-law of Joan, much loved and cherished grandad of Matthew and Jenna.
Tom will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 3.30pm at St Wilfrid's Church Standish followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0ES.
Tel: (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019