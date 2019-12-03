Home

Farrimond Thelma
03.12.1941 - 06.12.2015 I still hear your voice
and see your face,
The best wife, mum and nan
in the human race,
You loved me through all
the highs and the lows,
How much I miss you no one
but you and I know.
You are such a special lady,
Now resting in a place so shady.
Today I will spend some special time remembering the birthday
of a lady who was so fine.
Sadly missed by your husband Billy,
Ian and Kathleen, Kylie, Sarah and your grandchildren.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019
