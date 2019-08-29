|
|
|
Jameson Who passed away on
15th August 2019,
in Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Ashton.
Teresa
aged 86 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Eric and a much loved Aunty.
Teresa will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem mass will be offered on; Wednesday 4th September,
in Our Lady's R/C Church, Bryn,
at 10.00 am followed by cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 29, 2019