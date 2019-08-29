Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00
Our Lady's R/C Church
Bryn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Jameson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Jameson

Notice Condolences

Teresa Jameson Notice
Jameson Who passed away on
15th August 2019,
in Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Ashton.
Teresa
aged 86 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Eric and a much loved Aunty.
Teresa will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem mass will be offered on; Wednesday 4th September,
in Our Lady's R/C Church, Bryn,
at 10.00 am followed by cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now