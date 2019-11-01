|
|
|
Connor Teresa Passed away peacefully, her
loving family by her side, on
Sunday 27th October 2019 at
Wigan and Leigh Hospice,
and of Marsh Green, Wigan,
aged 86 years.
The dearly loved mum of Michael, Angela and Darren, a dear mother-in-law of Linda, Darren (deceased) and Marie. A devoted grandma/nan, great grandma, great great grandma, a loving
aunt and a dear friend to many.
Re-united with John.
Funeral to take place on
Thursday 7th November 2019.
Requiem Mass will be offered at St Mary's RC Church, Standishgate at 12:00 noon followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
care of the family.
All enquiries to Vartys Funeral Directors, Darlville, Manchester Road, Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 1, 2019