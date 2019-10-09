|
SHERIDAN Peacefully at his home on
2nd October 2019 surrounded by his devoted family.
TERENCE (TERRY)
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Irene, much loved and cherished dad of Lynn and Michael. Wonderful grandad of Daniel, Liam, Ella and James and great grandad of Jasmine.
Terry will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 14th October 2019 at 1.30pm at Sacred Heart RC Church, Springfield followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel. All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 9, 2019