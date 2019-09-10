Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:15
Ince Parish Church
Sylvia Winstanley Notice
WINSTANLEY On the 28th August 2019 peacefully at
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
And of Hindley.
Sylvia
Aged 70 years

Dear partner of Paul.
Special Daughter of Bob.
A loving sister of
Joyce and Graham.
Sister in law of
Michael and Pauline.
A dear Auntie of Andrea and Paul special Great Aunt to
Evie, Ruby and Martha.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 12th September at
Ince Parish Church at 2.15pm.
Followed by Cremation at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only.
Donations to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
care of family.
All Enquires to
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 10, 2019
