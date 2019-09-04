Home

Middleton & Wood
Rosebridge Way
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3DG
01942 242876
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
St. Anne's Church
Shevington
View Map
Sylvia Nicholas Notice
NICHOLAS Sylvia Sadly passed away on
24th August 2019, aged 82 years.
Much loved wife of Alfred,
mum to Frank and Denise,
mother in law of Ray and Gladys, grandmother to Becky,
also loving step-grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Friday 6th September 2019
at St. Anne's Church, Shevington followed by cremation at
Wigan Crematorium.
For funeral times please
contact Middleton & Wood
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to British Heart Foundation c/o
and all enquiries to
Middleton & Wood,
01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 4, 2019
