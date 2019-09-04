|
|
|
NICHOLAS Sylvia Sadly passed away on
24th August 2019, aged 82 years.
Much loved wife of Alfred,
mum to Frank and Denise,
mother in law of Ray and Gladys, grandmother to Becky,
also loving step-grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Friday 6th September 2019
at St. Anne's Church, Shevington followed by cremation at
Wigan Crematorium.
For funeral times please
contact Middleton & Wood
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to British Heart Foundation c/o
and all enquiries to
Middleton & Wood,
01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 4, 2019