Farnworth Peacefully in hospital on the
7th November 2019
and of Standish
SYLVIA
aged 74 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mum to Dawn and Gail, devoted granmie to Kelly, Emma, Kieren, Ryan, Dan and Amy.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at
St Wilfrid's Church on Thursday
21st November at 1.30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Derian House.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0ES
Tel - (01257) 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019