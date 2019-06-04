|
|
|
ALMOND Peacefully on 26th May 2019
Sylvia
aged 79 years
The loving mum of
Kevin, Andrew and Robert.
Mother in law of Angela.
Much loved grandma
of Glen and Lois.
A dear sister of Sydney.
Sylvia will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 7th June at
Wigan Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House, 87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield. WN4 9BG.
Tel: 01942 271824.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
Read More