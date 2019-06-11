Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Upholland)
Stretton House, 23 Hall Green
Skelmersdale, Lancashire WN8 0PB
01695 622099
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30
St Anne's Church of England Church
Shevington
Syd Hill

Syd Hill
HILL Peacefully on 1st June 2019
in hospital, with family at his side
SYD
Aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Linda.
Devoted dad of Elizabeth and Andrew, and dear friend to many.
"May he Rest in Peace"
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 14th June 2019 at 10.30am at St Anne's Church of England Church, Shevington followed
by burial in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome or any donations in Syd's memory to be split between Shevington St Anne's Churchyard Fund or R.N.L.I.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Stretton House, 23 Hall Green,
Up Holland, Wigan, WN8 0PB.
Tel (01695) 622099.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 11, 2019
