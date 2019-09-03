|
WADSWORTH Peacefully on 22nd August 2019
Stephen
Aged 67 years.
Beloved Husband to Linda.
Loving Dad to Craig and Kara.
Dearly loved Father in Law to Catherine and Aidy.
Cherished Grandad to Ella,
Keelan, Graci and Isla.
Loving Brother of David and a dear Brother in Law, Uncle and much loved friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 6th September 2019
at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
ICU Wigan Infirmary
c/o the family.
For all enq
Carl Hogg & Susan Fields
Funeral Service Ltd
Colliery Cottage
49 Heath Street
Golborne
Warrington
WA3 3BS
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 3, 2019