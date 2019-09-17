|
|
|
MURRAY Stephen Patrick Carol and daughters wish to sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, support and generous donations received, following the sad loss of Steve
who was a much loved husband, dad and grandpa.
Thank you to Dr. Marti, Dr. Peck
and all the nursing staff at Wigan Cancer Care Centre for the
superb treatment given to Steve.
Thank you to Sandra Howles who officiated at Steve's celebration of life service and to W.Banks funeral services of Orrell for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 17, 2019