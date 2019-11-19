Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Murphy

Notice Condolences

Stephen Murphy Notice
MURPHY Stephen Taken suddenly at home on
7th November 2019, aged 71 years.
Loving partner, dad, uncle and brother and proud ex councillor for Orrell and Hindley Green.
The funeral service will take
place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday
26th November 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -