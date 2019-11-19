|
|
|
MURPHY Stephen Taken suddenly at home on
7th November 2019, aged 71 years.
Loving partner, dad, uncle and brother and proud ex councillor for Orrell and Hindley Green.
The funeral service will take
place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday
26th November 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019