BISHOP Stanley After a short illness,
peacefully at home on 3rd June.
Aged 86 years.
Much loved Dad of Julie,
Father in law to Neil and
devoted Grandad to Lauren,
Stanley will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at Lancaster
and Morecambe Crematorium
on Thursday 20th June
at 13:30pm.
Family flower only by request,
donations in memory of Stanley
are being gratefully received by
British Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to:
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR31YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 11, 2019
