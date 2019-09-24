Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Greenhalgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Greenhalgh

Memories Condolences

Stan Greenhalgh Memories
Greenhalgh Stan In loving memory of a
very special husband.

When God was making husbands as far as I can see,
He made a special soulmate especially for me,
He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind,
with more love and affection
than you could ever wish to find,
He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold,
He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold,
He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace,
He was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face,
Next time we meet will be at heavens door,
When I see you standing there
I wont cry anymore,
I will put my arms around you
and kiss your smiling face,
Then the pieces of my broken hear will fall back into place.

Miss you so much x
from Wife, Betty and Family.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.