Greenhalgh Stan In loving memory of a

very special husband.



When God was making husbands as far as I can see,

He made a special soulmate especially for me,

He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind,

with more love and affection

than you could ever wish to find,

He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold,

He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold,

He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace,

He was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face,

Next time we meet will be at heavens door,

When I see you standing there

I wont cry anymore,

I will put my arms around you

and kiss your smiling face,

Then the pieces of my broken hear will fall back into place.



Miss you so much x

from Wife, Betty and Family. Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019