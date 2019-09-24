|
|
|
Greenhalgh Stan In loving memory of a
very special husband.
When God was making husbands as far as I can see,
He made a special soulmate especially for me,
He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind,
with more love and affection
than you could ever wish to find,
He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold,
He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold,
He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace,
He was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face,
Next time we meet will be at heavens door,
When I see you standing there
I wont cry anymore,
I will put my arms around you
and kiss your smiling face,
Then the pieces of my broken hear will fall back into place.
Miss you so much x
from Wife, Betty and Family.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019