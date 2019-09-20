|
MOSS Peacefully at Wigan & Leigh Hospice on 15th September 2019.
SHEILA
aged 81 years.
A beloved wife, dearly loved
mum and mother in law.
Loving grandma and a much loved sister, who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Anne's Church, Beech Hill on Friday 27th September 2019
at 2.00pm,
followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
Any donations in Sheila's memory will be forwarded to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Whitley House,
439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.Tel (01942) 829200 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 20, 2019