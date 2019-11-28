|
Jewell Who passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Wigan.
Sheila
Aged 96 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, loving mum of Geoff and Fiona, devoted gran to Rebecca and Charlotte and a much loved mother in law of Barbara
and Graham.
Funeral on Tuesday
3rd December 2019.
Service at Spencer Road Methodist Church at 3:00pm.
Followed by Committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o Vartys Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 28, 2019