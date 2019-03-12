|
GILL (Nee PRESCOTT) Suddenly on the
third of March 2019.
SHEILA
aged 60 Years
Beloved Wife of Tony
and a dearly loved Mum and Nan.
The Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 18th March 2019
at 3.30pm.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
