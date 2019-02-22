Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00
St Wilfrids Church
Interment
Following Services
St Oswald's Churchyard
Sheelagh Antley Notice
Antley Passed away on
15th February 2019 and of
Ashton in Makerfield,
Sheelagh
(Nursing Sister Tutor at Wigan Infirmary), aged 79 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Frank, dear Mother of the late
Steve and a loving Sister.
May she rest in peace.
Fortified by the
Rites of the Holy Church.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Tuesday 26th February in
St Wilfrids Church at 11am followed by Interment at
St Oswald's Churchyard.
All Enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road, Ashton in Makerfield.
Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 22, 2019
