|
|
|
CHARLTON Who passed away following a short illness on 21st June 2019
in Wigan Royal Infirmary and
of Norley Quarry.
SANDRA JOAN
aged 63 years.
A dearly loved mum of Lee, Lindsay, Bobby, Janine and Jonny.
A devoted grandma,
a much loved sister and auntie.
Brave to the end.
Dearly loved forever missed.
The funeral service will be held at St Francis Church,Kitt Green on Friday 12th July 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019