Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30
St Francis Church
Kitt Green
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Charlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Charlton

Notice Condolences

Sandra Charlton Notice
CHARLTON Who passed away following a short illness on 21st June 2019
in Wigan Royal Infirmary and
of Norley Quarry.
SANDRA JOAN
aged 63 years.
A dearly loved mum of Lee, Lindsay, Bobby, Janine and Jonny.
A devoted grandma,
a much loved sister and auntie.
Brave to the end.
Dearly loved forever missed.
The funeral service will be held at St Francis Church,Kitt Green on Friday 12th July 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.