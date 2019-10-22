Home

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
15:00
St. John's Church
Pemberton
Sandra Brady Notice
Brady
née Osborne Passed away at home
on 13th October 2019,
after a brave battle,

Sandra Margaret
aged 70 years.

Beloved wife of William (Billy).
Dearly loved mum of Andrea and Gaynor, loving nana of Chloe,
Dana and Katie and great nan
of Lillie-Ann.

Always in our hearts.

The Funeral Service will take place at St. John's Church, Pemberton on Thursday 24th October 2019 at
3.00 pm, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Macmillan Nurses,
Wigan Cancer Care Unit
or Cancer Research UK.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 22, 2019
