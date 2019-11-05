|
|
|
BARNES On the 26th October,
peacefully at home,
Samuel
aged 92 years
Devoted Husband
of the late Eva.
Loving Dad of
June (Late) and Elaine.
Father in law to Bill.
Grandad to
Charlene, Fiona and Robert.
Great Grandad to Jake, Ella,
Annabelle and Georgia.
He will be dearly missed by his
family and all that knew him.
Gone but never forgotten.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 8th November, 3:30pm
at Wigan Crematorium.
The family have requested donations to the
British Heart Foundation
in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries to
McGuires Funeralcare,
177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan,
WN6 7BP
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019