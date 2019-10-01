|
HARDMAN Sallie Mike, Nicola and the family of the late Sallie Hardman would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, support and generous donations for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice following the sad loss of Sallie.
A devoted wife, mother,
mother in law and grandmother.
Thanks to Father John Causey
for a moving Requiem Mass
and to all who cared for Sallie
in her final days.
Also thanks to Lynne and staff at R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
for their sympathy and understanding.
May God Bless You All.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019