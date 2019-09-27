Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Hardman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie Hardman

Notice

Sallie Hardman Notice
HARDMAN Sallie Mike, Nicola and the family of the late Sallie Hardman would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, support and generous donations for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice following the sad loss of Sallie.
A devoted wife, mother,
mother in law and grandmother.
Thanks to Father John Causey
for a moving Requiem Mass and to all who cared for Sallie in her final days. Also thanks to Lynne and staff at R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. for their sympathy and understanding.
May God Bless You All.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.