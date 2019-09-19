Home

HARDMAN Peacefully in hospital in her 83rd year on the 9th September 2019 and of Pemberton.

SALLIE

Devoted wife of Michael, loving mum to Stephen, Mark, Nicola and John and a loved mother in law, grandma and friend to many.
Sallie will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.
Requiem Mass will be offered at St Aidan's Church,Winstanley on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11.00am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Edwards Funeral Directors,
11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2NN
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 19, 2019
