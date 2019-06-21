|
|
|
SWIFT Russell It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of
Russell Swift on
Thursday the 6th of June 2019,
aged 81 years.
Russell's funeral service is to be held at St. Mary's R C Church, Billinge at 11.00 am on
Thursday the 27th of June 2019,
followed by committal at
St. Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Russell may go to Cancer Research UK,
a charity close to his heart.
He will be greatly missed
and was loved by many.
All enquiries
Frank Dooley & Son
Funeral Directors
Nutgrove Lodge
St. Helens
WA9 5PL
01744811811
www.frankdooley.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 21, 2019
