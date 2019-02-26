Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30
St Helens Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Sherman

Notice Condolences

Roy Sherman Notice
Sherman On 18th February 2019 suddenly at his home in Billinge

Roy
Aged 78 years

The beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved Father of David, grandad to Daniel and great grandad to Owen & Bobby.

Funeral service and cremation will take place on Tuesday 12th March at St Helens Crematorium at 10:30am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Derian House Children's Hospice c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now