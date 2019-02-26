|
Sherman On 18th February 2019 suddenly at his home in Billinge
Roy
Aged 78 years
The beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved Father of David, grandad to Daniel and great grandad to Owen & Bobby.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Tuesday 12th March at St Helens Crematorium at 10:30am.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Derian House Children's Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
