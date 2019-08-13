Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Roy Littler Notice
LITTLER Who passed away with family
at home on 6th August 2019.
ROY LITTLER
Aged 76 years.
The dearly loved husband of Mary, much loved dad of Louise and Roy. A dear father in law of Hayley, devoted grandad of Katelyn, Amelia and Dolly and beloved brother of Jean, brother in law, uncle and friend of many.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 16th August 2019 at 3.00pm at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired to the
family to be sent to charities.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd. Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019
