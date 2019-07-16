|
|
|
Bridge Roy Passed away peacefully
on 8th July 2019, aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Ann.
Roy will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and Committal will take place Wigan Crematorium on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only by request please but the family are
gratefully receiving donations
for The Cats Protection.
Further enquires please to
Co-op Funeralcare Pemberton, 788-790, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan WN5 8AX.
Tel: 01942 213 374.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019