Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Rosemary Doherty Notice
Doherty On the 29th January 2019
at Westwood Nursing Home
and of Caunce Road, Scholes
Rosemary
aged 84 years.
Will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem mass will be offered
on Tuesday 26th February 2019
at St Patricks Church, Wigan at 11:00 and will be followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations if desired too MIND
and Cancer Research by be sent to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
Holmwood, 11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2AA.
TEL 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
