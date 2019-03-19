|
Mellor Rose Peacefully at home in Clovenfords, on Monday 18 March 2019,
Rose, née Rodden, beloved wife and best friend of Geoff.
Much loved mum of
Ant, Dawn and Babs.
Loving mother-in-law to Nic, John and Stephen and grandma to David, Catherine,
Jessica and Anya.
Much loved sister of Benjamin, Margaret, Janet, Tony, Josie, Alec and the late Jessie, Fred, John and Jim. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 28 March at 12 noon,
at Caddonfoot Village Hall, thereafter to Caddonfoot Cemetery for 12.45 pm.
All friends welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 19, 2019
