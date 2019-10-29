Home

Pimblett Ronald James The family of the late Ronald James Pimblett would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolences, flowers and generous donations in Ronnie's memory.
Thank you to all those who travelled far and wide to celebrate his life.
Grateful thanks to all the medical staff involved in his care, especially Pemberton Ward at RAEI and
Dr Seabrook of Wrightington Street Surgery.
Thank you also to the Rev Will Gibbons and his team at All Saints Parish Church, Wigan and Edwards funeral home for a comforting and dignified funeral service.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019
