|
|
|
PIMBLETT On the 9th October 2019
in hospital and of
Wigan Road Standish
RONALD JAMES (RONNIE)
Aged 81 years
The beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved father of Helen and Carol, father in law of Tony and Steve and loving grandad of Grace, Oliver and Tilly.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 17th October at
Wigan Parish Church 12.15pm and be followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
but donations if desired to
The Christie may be sent to Edwards Funeral Directors.
All Enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 15, 2019