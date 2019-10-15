Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Pimblett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Pimblett

Notice Condolences

Ronald Pimblett Notice
PIMBLETT On the 9th October 2019
in hospital and of
Wigan Road Standish
RONALD JAMES (RONNIE)
Aged 81 years
The beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved father of Helen and Carol, father in law of Tony and Steve and loving grandad of Grace, Oliver and Tilly.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 17th October at
Wigan Parish Church 12.15pm and be followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
but donations if desired to
The Christie may be sent to Edwards Funeral Directors.
All Enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.