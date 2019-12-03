|
Lea Who passed away peacefully on 18th November 2019
at his home in Ashton.
Ronald (Ron)
aged 86 years
The beloved Husband
of the late Kath, dearest Dad, Father-in-Law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Thursday 5th December, in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 1.00pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Guide Dogs for the Blind or The Donkey Sanctuary Manchester c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton -in -Makerfield
WN4 9BG
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019