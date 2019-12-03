Home

Lea Who passed away peacefully on 18th November 2019
at his home in Ashton.

Ronald (Ron)
aged 86 years

The beloved Husband
of the late Kath, dearest Dad, Father-in-Law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.

Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Thursday 5th December, in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 1.00pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Guide Dogs for the Blind or The Donkey Sanctuary Manchester c/o the Funeral Director.

Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019
