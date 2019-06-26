|
|
|
GREENHALGH RONALD Passed away at home on Sunday 23rd June 2019.A loving husband of 65 years to Barbara. A special dad to Keith, Malcolm (Deceased) Peter and Gillian. A dear brother to Betty and Eva. Ron was loved dearly by his daughters in law Margaret, Sue and Louise and son in law Stephen. He was the most amazing grandad and great grandad and will be sorely missed.
Aspecial thank you to Dr Seabrook and staff.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 28th June 2019 at 10.30 am at Wigan Crematorium, no flowers by request, donations if desired to The Injured Horse Jockeys c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House,Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942)222156 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 26, 2019
Read More