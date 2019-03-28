|
STARKEY On 23rd March 2019
Peacefully at home and of Wigan
Ron
Aged 84 years
The devoted husband of Doreen, much loved dad of Stephen and Rachael, loving grandpapa of Jessica, Amy and Alex
Ron will be sadly missed by all his family and friends
Funeral service will take
place on Thursday 4th April
in St Michaels Church, Wigan at 11.00am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Cardiology Unit at Wigan Infirmary c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 28, 2019
