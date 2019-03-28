Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00
St Michaels Church, Wigan
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Starkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Starkey

Notice Condolences

Ron Starkey Notice
STARKEY On 23rd March 2019
Peacefully at home and of Wigan
Ron
Aged 84 years
The devoted husband of Doreen, much loved dad of Stephen and Rachael, loving grandpapa of Jessica, Amy and Alex
Ron will be sadly missed by all his family and friends
Funeral service will take
place on Thursday 4th April
in St Michaels Church, Wigan at 11.00am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Cardiology Unit at Wigan Infirmary c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now